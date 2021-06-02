New Brunswick reports 12 new COVID cases as officials urge public to get vaccinated

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Health officials say four new cases are in the Fredericton region, four are in the Bathurst area, three cases are in the Moncton area and one is in the Saint John region.

New Brunswick has 140 active reported cases of COVID-19 and six patients in hospital with the disease. One New Brunswicker is hospitalized in intensive care outside the province.

Officials say 64.5 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents are being asked to get vaccinated, as the government pushes to reach its goal of getting 75 per cent of the eligible population vaccinated with at least one shot by June 7.

The start of the government's reopening plan hinges on that 75 per cent vaccination target.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2021.

The Canadian Press