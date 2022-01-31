New Brunswick remains perfect at Scotties with extra-end win over P.E.I.

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Andrea Crawford's New Brunswick rink remained undefeated at the Canadian women's curling championship with a 10-8 extra-end win over Prince Edward Island's Suzanne Birt in Monday's early draw.

Crawford tied the score at 8-8 with two points in the 10th end, then scored another two in the extra end to sit at 4-0 after seven draws.

Also Monday, Team Wild Card 1, with skip Tracy Fleury still in COVID-19 protocol, improved to 3-1 with an 11-9 win over Team Wild Card 3, skipped by Emma Miskew.

Third Selena Njegovan is skipping Wild Card 1 in Fleury's absence.

Sarah Hill of Newfoundland and Labrador defeated Nunavut's Brigitte MacPhail 12-3 and Saskatchewan's Penny Barker downed Chelsey Carey and Team Wild Card 2 8-7 in an extra end.

Crawford led the standings heading into Monday's second of three draws, followed by Fleury's team. Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville and Barker were tied for third at 2-1.

Miskew was 2-2, followed by Hill and Carey at 1-2.

Birt was 1-3 and MacPhail was 0-4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2022.

The Canadian Press