New Brunswick RCMP recover body of missing fisherman near Portage Island

NEGUAC, N.B. — The R-C-M-P in northeastern New Brunswick say a body found Saturday morning near Portage Island is that of one of two brothers who went fishing together last week.

The Mounties did not identify the body, but they confirmed today it is either 75-year-old Aldéric Thibodeau or 82-year-old Léandre Thibodeau.

The two men were last seen Aug. 7 as they set off in a boat from a wharf near Brantville, which is on the south side of the Acadian Peninsula, 60 kilometres northeast of Miramichi.

Police are asking the public to avoid the Neguac wharf as they continue their investigation.

On Friday, the Mounties announced they would be using a drone and a helicopter to search for the two men.

The next day, the Tracadie Fire Department recovered an overturned boat near Portage Island, which matched the description of the boat the brothers were using.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2023.

