New Brunswick marks two weeks with no new cases of COVID-19 in the province

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick has now gone two weeks without any new cases of COVID-19.

The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, says all 120 cases in the province have recovered, and there have been no deaths.

She says the province's position has made it the envy of Canada and much of the world.

Russell says it's important to continue to follow public health guidelines because there will be a second wave of infections, and no one knows when it will happen.

Meanwhile, Premier Blaine Higgs says essential workers have stepped up since the pandemic began, and deserve a wage top-up.

Higgs says many front-line staff who make less than $18 per hour will receive a monthly top-up of $500 for 16 weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press