New Brunswick Liberal leader Holt wins byelection, gets legislature seat

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has been elected to the legislature for the first time.

The leader of the province's official Opposition won one of three byelections held today to fill vacancies in the 49-seat legislature.

Holt won the riding of Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore with 2,343 votes, while Serge Brideau of the Green Party got 1,411 votes and interim NDP leader Alex White took 227.

The Liberals also won the other two byelections, in the ridings of Restigouche-Chaleur and Dieppe.

J. P. Lewis, a political science professor at the University of New Brunswick in Saint John, says Holt's had a fair bit of visibility since she became leader even though she didn't have a seat in the legislative assembly.

Heading into the byelections, the Progressive Conservatives under Premier Blaine Higgs held 29 seats, the Liberals had 13, the Greens held three and there was one Independent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2023.

The Canadian Press