New Brunswick Karens recoil from social media stereotypes

At first, it seemed harmless, an internet trend that would surely fade, along the lines of grumpy cat, the ice bucket challenge and that dress that's either black and blue or white and gold.

Instead, it got worse.

The name Karen, which first conjured images of bobbed, angry blonds demanding to speak to the manager, morphed into women having rage-infused meltdowns in grocery stores when asked to wear a face mask.

Somewhere along the way, being a Karen also became shorthand for being a white female racist.

"That is very upsetting to me," said Fredericton photographer Karen Ruet.

She was most disturbed by the viral video that came to be known as "Central Park Karen."

It was taken in May by Christian Cooper, a birdwatcher in Manhattan, who said a woman tried to racially intimidate him after he asked her to put her dog on a leash.

The woman, Amy Cooper, responds by threatening to call the police. "I'm going to tell them there's an African-American man threatening my life," she says repeatedly.

"Those traits have nothing to do with me at all," said Ruet, recoiling from the memory of the video.

"I asked a friend to describe me and she said I'm a very kind, loving and genuine person. Actually, she said I'm a very kind, loving and genuine Karen.

"And that's a description of a lot of the Karens I know. They're fun-loving, genuine people."

A popular name once

Karen Quinn, 63, said growing up in Moncton, she had three or four Karens in every class. In her birth year, Karen was the fifth-most popular female baby name, according to websites that track Social Security statistics in the U.S. The name would only become more popular in the next decade.

"I have eight Karens on my Facebook friends," said Quinn.

Quinn said the meme was funny "the first 400 times" she heard it but now, not so much.

"If I need to invoke my inner bitch, I can do that, but I don't live there," she said, referring to the early connotation of Karen as the bleached blond who stands up for herself.

"If something doesn't go my way, I'll try to get my point across in a nice manner, and if that doesn't work, well, then I can speak my mind as well as anybody else. It's not an often-used super power, but it is there."

