New Brunswick Indigenous man is victim of RCMP-involved fatal shooting: Chief

MIRAMICHI, N.B. — A New Brunswick Indigenous man has been identified as the victim of an RCMP-involved fatal shooting.

Chief Bill Ward of the Metepenagiag Mi'kmaq Nation confirmed in a Facebook message to CBC News that the man was a member of his First Nation.

Ward wrote on his Facebook page that he's "so mad and sad, I don't know what to think."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Scores of followers posted messages offering their condolences.

Quebec's independent police investigation agency, the Bureau des enquetes independantes, says it has been told that Mounties responded to a report of a disturbed person in the Miramichi area on Friday night.

It says preliminary information indicates RCMP officers found the man armed with a knife in a building and used an electronic stun gun on him several times without success.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2020.

The Canadian Press