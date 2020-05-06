New Brunswick buys laptops and iPads for online learning by students

FREDERICTON — The New Brunswick government is spending $860,000 for new technology to allow more students to learn online.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy says the government has purchased 1,000 iPads with data plans, 500 laptops and 300 mobile Wi-Fi hubs to loan to students in need of technology to take part in online learning.

Cardy says a survey was done to determine what was needed, and the devices will be distributed in the coming weeks.

He says they are not for this school year, which ended April 2, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cardy says the new technology is intended to ensure there is a fully connected student body for the new school year in September if online learning is still required.

Cardy says he knows there are areas in the province without high speed internet or good cell phone coverage, and he plans to speak with service providers about getting that corrected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press