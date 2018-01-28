Brunson, No. 1 Villanova hold on, beat Marquette 85-82

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Called on to start, Donte DiVincenzo supplied Villanova with a lift from the opening tip and never let up.

The top-ranked Wildcats avoided another upset in Milwaukee by surviving an injury scare to preseason All-American Jalen Brunson and getting key contributions from DiVincenzo in place of sidelined guard Phil Booth.

Brunson scored 31 points despite leaving briefly with an ankle injury, while DiVincenzo added 23 and a key bucket late in an 85-82 win Sunday over Marquette.

The Wildcats (20-1, 7-1 Big East) turned away surge after surge from Marquette (13-8, 4-5) in front of a rowdy crowd at the Bradley Center.

It was a year ago that Marquette upset a then-No. 1 Villanova team in another down-to-the-wire thriller .

The Wildcats dodged another takedown despite some sloppy stretches of play.

''We found out what it is to play 40 minutes of Villanova basketball, not have another team play that hard, harder than us for 40 minutes,'' DiVincenzo said.

Mikal Bridges beat DiVincenzo to an offensive rebound off a missed 3 but fed his teammate under the hoop for a layup with 15 seconds to go and a five-point lead for Villanova. It capped a critical swing that began after Collin Gillespie stripped a driving Sacar Anim under the bucket at the other end for a steal with 49 seconds remaining.

''In the first half, we couldn't stop anything,'' Villanova coach Jay Wright said. ''Second half, we stopped them a little bit and that was the difference.''

Andrew Rowsey led Marquette with 27 points, including a deep 3 from the wing that pulled the Golden Eagles to 83-80 with 1:30 left.

They couldn't get any closer and repeat last season's heroics.

''I thought our guys gave a winning effort even if we didn't win,'' coach Steve Wojciechowski said.