Brunson leads No. 1 Villanova in rout of Temple

Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) drives to the basket against Temple's Quinton Rose (13) and Josh Brown (1) during the first half an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Jalen Brunson helped Villanova continue its remarkable reign of Philadelphia.

Brunson had 22 of his career-high 31 points in No. 1 Villanova's dominating first half and Omari Spellman scored 27 to help lead the Wildcats to an 87-67 rout of Temple on Wednesday night.

''He was incredible,'' Villanova coach Jay Wright said of Brunson.

Donte DiVincenzo added 12 points for Villanova (11-0), which won its unprecedented 22nd straight Big 5 game.

The Wildcats, who moved into the top spot in the rankings for the third straight season this week, looked like the best team in the country in a dominating opening 20 minutes.

With his dad Rick - a former Temple standout and current assistant coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves who played nine seasons in the NBA - sitting two rows behind the Villanova bench, Brunson led the way.

The 6-foot-2 junior point guard made 8 of 10 shots, including 5 of 7 3-pointers, and added four assists while controlling the opening 20 minutes.

''I try to keep the same mindset, try to set the tone defensively and play my game, be aggressive, try to be a killer,'' Brunson said. ''Today was one of those nights.''

Brunson didn't know his dad was making the trip. Rick Brunson coached the host Timberwolves against the 76ers on Tuesday night and will fly home early Thursday morning for that night's game against the Kings. He's glad he squeezed in the trip to see his son.

''I thought he came out and set a tone and the rest of the team followed,'' Rick Brunson said. ''As long as you compete, play hard and get a win, I'm happy.''

Jalen Brunson added six rebounds and five assists and ended 11 for 16 from the field and 6 for 10 from beyond the arc in 38 turnover-free minutes.

The performance surely impressed Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown and Rookie of the Year candidate Ben Simmons, who were among the sellout crowd of 10,206 at Temple.