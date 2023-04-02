Who is Bruno Saltor? New Chelsea interim head coach replaces sacked Graham Potter

Bruno Saltor has been named Chelsea interim head coach following the departure of Graham Potter.

Potter was sacked after Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa and Bruno will take charge of the team for Tuesday’s Premier League game at home to Liverpool.

Bruno joined Chelsea when he moved to Stamford Bridge from Brighton along with Potter last September.

The Spaniard is a Brighton legend, having made 235 appearances during a decade at the south coast club.

He joined Brighton from Valencia in 2012, played a major role in their promotion to the Premier League in 2017 and captained them for years before his retirement in 2019.

After his hanging up his boots after a near 18-year senior football career, Bruno became part of the Brighton coaching staff.

He joined Chelsea to become part of Potter’s backroom team and has been kept on to lead the team while the club search for a new manager.

After Chelsea host Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday, they face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on April 12.

Co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said: “Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season.

“We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter final ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high.”