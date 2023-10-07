Bruno Mars’ Tel Aviv Concert Canceled Amid ‘War’ Between Israel and Hamas

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast - Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bruno Mars’ Saturday night concert in Tel Aviv was canceled amid the ongoing deadly conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas militants that began earlier in the day.

Mars performed his first-ever concert in Israel on Wednesday, playing to a sold-out crowd of 60,000 people at Tel Aviv’s Park HaYarkon. The singer was set to return to the venue Saturday night before Hamas staged a surprise assault on Israel, which killed at least 40 people and injured nearly 800, Israel’s emergency service said (via CNN).

“Bruno Mars concert scheduled to take place tonight is cancelled,” Live Nation Israel announced Saturday on social media. “All ticket purchases to the show will receive an automatic refund to the credit card through which the purchase was made. We stand with the residents of Israel, IDF fighters and the security forces in these difficult moments.”

Following Hamas’ assault Saturday — which came on the 50th anniversary of the onset of the Yom Kippur War — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that country is “at war” against the Gaza militants.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said, as of Saturday, 198 Palestinians have been killed and 1,610 injured in firefights and air strikes that followed the Hamas infiltration, the New York Times reported.

Stephanie Hallett, the U.S. chargé d’affaires for Israel, said in a statement, “Sickened by the images coming out of southern Israel of dead and wounded civilians at the hands of terrorists from Gaza. The United States stands with Israel.”

