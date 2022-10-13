Bruno Mars doesn't want any more Grammys right now, not submitting Silk Sonic album for consideration

Bruno Mars has won quite a few Grammy Awards over the years — 15, to be exact — and scored four of them earlier this year for one song alone: "Leave the Door Open," the debut single from Silk Sonic, his retro-soul collaboration with Anderson .Paak.

But Mars seems to have had his fill of trophies, at least for now. In a new statement to Rolling Stone, the singer announced that he did not submit Silk Sonic's first album, 2021's An Evening With Silk Sonic, for Grammys consideration.

"We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly, and, most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year," Mars said. "We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive."

An Evening With Silk Sonic, which dropped last November, had not been released by the time nominations were announced last year, so it wasn't in contention in any album categories in 2022. However, awards prognosticators were expecting it to make a big showing at the 2023 Grammys.

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic accept the Record Of The Year award for ‘Leave The Door Open’ onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, a.k.a. Silk Sonic, at the 2022 Grammy Awards

In addition to winning four Grammy Awards — Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song — at this year's ceremony, Silk Sonic performed their tracks "777" and "Hot Music." They also performed "Leave the Door Open" at the 2021 Grammys, before the song was eligible for awards. According to Mars, that's plenty of airtime and recognition.

"We'd be crazy to ask for anything more," he said. "Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to 'Leave the Door Open.' Everything else was just icing on the cake. We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year's ceremony."

Mars has become a Grammys favorite, no matter who he's collaborating with — his first statues were for 2014's "Uptown Funk," his iconic song with Mark Ronson. But his decision, well, leaves the door open to other stars like Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar to compete for next year's Album of the Year — an honor neither artist has won yet.

