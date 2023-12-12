Bruno Mars Announces 5 New Las Vegas Residency Dates in February

Tickets for the shows will go on sale to the general public on Dec. 15

Bruno Mars isn't ready to leave Las Vegas quite yet!

The "24K Magic" singer, 38, has added five new 2024 dates to his ongoing residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM: Feb. 1–2, 5, 7 and 9. All five shows will begin at 9 p.m. PT.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.com. Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International’s loyalty rewards program, will get special access to a presale on Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT.

Mars was set to wrap up his residency in August but then added five additional sold-out shows in December, including two New Year's Eve weekend performances.

Mars seems to have an affinity for Las Vegas, as he announced last month that he is teaming up with the Bellagio Resort & Casino to open a cocktail lounge and jazz bar, called The Pinky Ring, on the Strip in early 2024.

"I've been performing in Vegas for years, and I've always wanted a place where I could throw glamorous parties when I'm in town. A place that felt like my personal penthouse suite, with live music and sensational cocktails. The Pinky Ring is that," the Grammy winner said in a press release.

Ari Kastrati, MGM Resorts International's chief hospitality officer, said the bar will have Mars' imprint all over it.

"There's nobody in the world as fabulous as Bruno Mars," he said in the release. "It's been a fun experience to let him take the reins to reimagine this space. From the carpet to the ceiling, this is all him."

While Mars kicked off his music career as a solo artist, he began performing with Anderson .Paak as the superduo Silk Sonic in 2021. The pair snagged four trophies for their hit single "Leave the Door Open" at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Despite their success, Mars announced via Rolling Stone in October 2022 that the duo would not be submitting their An Evening with Silk Sonic album for consideration in the 2023 ceremony.

"Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to 'Leave the Door Open.' Everything else was just icing on the cake," Mars said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year's ceremony. We'd be crazy to ask for anything more."

Mars also took a moment to thank everyone who "championed" the project, distinguished for its disco-inspired style. "We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year," he continued. "We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive."



