Bruno Guimaraes wants to become Newcastle great

Bruno Guimaraes wants to write himself into Newcastle folklore after announcing his arrival on Tyneside in style.

The 24-year-old Brazil international has already established himself as a cult hero with the Toon Army with only 11 appearances for the club under his belt, the most recent of which saw him head home a winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time to beat Leicester 2-1 on Sunday.

Guimaraes, who had earlier cancelled out Ademola Lookman’s first-half strike, said: “It was incredible for me and the team.

“We deserved it, so it was incredible to score like that. They were my first goals here. I don’t have the words, really. It was just really special.

“I just want to be a legend here.”

Guimaraes, whose capture from French club Lyon in January could eventually cost Newcastle £40million, marked his first start for the club at Southampton on March 10 with an audacious winner, and his double against the Foxes simply enhanced his blossoming reputation.

Lookman put the visitors ahead with a 19th-minute strike after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Ayoze Perez had worked a training ground routine from a right-wing corner, but the Brazilian levelled within 12 minutes, forcing the ball through Kasper Schmeichel’s legs after the goalkeeper had blocked his initial effort.

Leicester dominated much of the game, particularly after the break, but could not convert pressure into goals, and they were ultimately undone when substitute Joe Willock broke down the left deep into added time and saw his defected cross sit up perfectly for Guimaraes to head the ball into the net and lift the roof off St James’ Park.

He said: “It was just crazy. I don’t remember it so well, but I just know Joe Willock made a good play.

“When I get to my house, I will look back again and watch it over again. I really need another view.”

The win leaves Newcastle, who were five points adrift of safety and had not won a single game when head coach Eddie Howe was appointed in November, 12 points clear of the drop zone and on the brink of completing their survival mission.

Story continues

City boss Brendan Rodgers was understandably disappointed with the result, but pleased with the performance of his much-changed side, with 23-year-old Dewsbury-Hall standing out.

Rodgers said: “He’s been relentless, really, since he’s come into the team. You see his hunger and his desire and his quality.

“I thought again he was outstanding in the game, gives us great balance, but he’s also a very humble guy who is always looking to prove himself in every game and, since he’s broken into the team, he’s been excellent.

“He just needs time. You’ve got to let them play. I see lots of things after the number of games he’s had in his short career linking him with England, but he’s just got to concentrate on Leicester and keep his level up and there’s no doubt over the next few years he can challenge at the very highest level.”