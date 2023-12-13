Bruno Guimaraes has release clause of over £100m – Newcastle must enjoy him while they can

Bruno Guimaraes signed a new five-year contract with the club back in October - PA/Owen Humphreys

There might not be a more underrated footballer in this country outside of the club he plays for than Bruno Guimaraes. He is adored, idolised and worshipped. He is, without a doubt, the most precious and valuable jewel in the Newcastle United crown.

In what has been a challenging return to the Champions League for Newcastle in a particularly difficult group, their first experience of European football’s most prestigious and gilded competition for 20 years, Bruno has thrived.

If Eddie Howe’s side are going to beat AC Milan in their final group game on Wednesday night and qualify for the knockout rounds (they need to at least avoid defeat to ensure a Europa League spot in the New Year), they will need Bruno to be at his best.

“You need your top players to play really well when you’re in a situation like this,” said Howe, whose bad luck with injuries this season has, thankfully, not included the Brazilian. “I think his game is in a very good place. It has to be for us to perform well, because he’s at the fulcrum of everything really.”

Dictating the tempo of their play, receiving the ball in tight areas, on the turn, prompting and probing. He does not give the ball away, can cope with a man marker and play through an opposition press with his head up with rare calmness and sharp awareness of what is going on around him.

This is what Bruno does. He is a beautiful footballer to watch who has dominated the midfield area against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United in recent home wins.

Guimaraes has scored 11 goals in all competitions for Newcastle - Getty Images/MB Media

He has also been, even to an objective eye, one of the best players on the pitch in all the European games against AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Paris St-Germain. Where others at Newcastle have had to feel their way, to gradually get to grips with Champions League football, Bruno looked like he belonged from the start.

That is not surprising given he had experienced the competition before with Lyon, who sold him to Newcastle for £35 million in January last year. But when Bruno joined, he gave the impression of a player who expected his new club to be rubbing shoulders with the elite of Europe. He talked openly of challenging to become the best team in England.

Story continues

That was the vision he had been sold and he embraced it with enthusiasm, professionalism and the sort of unbridled passion that was bound to make the Geordies fall in love.

When Newcastle lost the League Cup final to Manchester United back in March, Bruno burst into tears after the final whistle. These were not performative tears to pacify a disappointed fanbase at the end of a lacklustre performance. They were the sort that come from real pain and anguish.

Bruno cares deeply about Newcastle United. If the fans have fallen in love with him, cherishing the sort of player they could only have dreamed of seeing in a black and white shirt before the takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) in October 2021, the feeling is mutual.

The thought of losing a player so talented and so influential is bound to provoke all sorts of negative reactions. There will be anger as well as sadness.

Not once has Bruno hinted he would like to leave, he has never spoken about his future career plans and he signed a new contract earlier this year, which made him the highest paid Newcastle player. He fully deserved it too.

Clause may only apply to clubs outside England

But within that new contract is a release clause, which ensures the player would be able to leave if a club chooses to activate it. Telegraph Sport understands the clause is around the same sort of figure as the £105 million Arsenal paid to sign Declan Rice last summer and could even be as much as the £115 million Chelsea handed over to Brighton for Moises Caicedo.

The specific details of the clause have not been put into the public domain for a reason, although some have hinted in conversations with this correspondent that the clause may only apply to clubs outside of the Premier League. Bruno has, privately, intimated that he would like to play in Spain at some point in his career and Newcastle have always been aware of that.

But the existence of a clause reveals an uncomfortable truth. At some point, Newcastle are going to have to sell their jewel. Profit and Sustainability rules will eventually demand that Newcastle trade out rather than just in. All of the top clubs do it, no matter how wealthy or famous they are. The frailty, at this stage of Newcastle’s evolution, is they do not have a lot to sell.

A release clause exists because the player and his advisers demanded one, but also because a club wants to ensure they maximise their value if they do get into a position where they have to sell.

Bruno is not going to spend the rest of his career at Newcastle. There will come a point where he wants a new challenge. At the age of 26, he is entering the peak years and he is good enough to win league titles and European Cups.

For a club scarred by the sale of so many of its star players over the years, from Paul Gascoigne, Chris Waddle and Peter Beardsley to Yohan Cabaye, Demba Ba and Andy Carroll, this is not going to be an easy conversation to stomach.

Howe outlines Guimaraes importance

It is not a subject Howe is keen to talk about either. Asked what Bruno’s long term future holds and whether he can fulfil his personal ambitions at Newcastle, he replied: “Naturally I’m going to say he can.

“We see his long-term future here. But this is football, it’s unpredictable and you can never make promises on that side.”

What will make it easier to persuade Bruno to stay is more Champions League football. A top-four finish is going to be extremely hard this season, Newcastle’s crippling injury list make it even more impressive that they remain on the fringes of that race at the moment. But you suspect they will need to be able to offer some form of European competition to Bruno – and others – next season to shoot down any circling vultures.

Guimaraes is one of a number of players brought to St James’ Park following the takeover - PA/Mike Egerton

In the short term, beating AC Milan will send a powerful message too. If you had asked any of the senior figures at St James’ Park if they would have been happy to go into their final group game needing to avoid defeat to remain in European competition, they would have taken it.

In football, the future is always uncertain. The here and now is all that matters and this is Bruno’s time to shine.

Nobody at Newcastle wants him to leave and, in an ideal world, they would want to get at least one, possibly two, more seasons out of him after this. Regardless of what comes next for Bruno, Newcastle must cherish him while they can. Players like him do not come around very often.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.