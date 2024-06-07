Bruno Guimaraes drops FFP hint in message on Newcastle future after Arsenal scouting mission

Bruno Guimaraes admits he is uncertain about his future at Newcastle this summer.

The midfielder is of interest to both Manchester City and Arsenal and has a release clause worth £100m in his contract active until the end of June.

Standard Sport understands the 26-year-old is one of the players the Gunners have watched as they look to strengthen in midfield ahead of what is expected to be another busy summer transfer window.

Arsenal have scouted Guimaraes, Everton’s Amadou Onana and Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi and are also keen on a new striker.

Fellow Newcastle star Alexander Isak is also of interest, although the Magpies are adamant he will not be sold and the player himself has talked openly about wanting to stay.

City are also keen on Guimaraes as they look to strengthen after winning an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Paris Saint-Germain have long been linked with a move to bring the former Lyon star back to French football but are expected to instead focus on replacing Kylian Mbappe, who has joined Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Guimaraes said: “Look, my future, to be honest, is in God’s hands. I have a contract with Newcastle, I’m very happy, as I said, I know how much they like me, I know everything I’ve been doing for the club.

Bruno Guimaraes is happy at Newcastle but the presence of a release clause makes his future unclear (Action Images via Reuters)

“In short, I have a contract, I’m happy. I don’t know what can happen, we know everything about Financial Fair Play, but what I can say is that I feel happy.”

Guimaraes has shone since signing for Newcastle for around £40m in January 2022. Eddie Howe’s side have not won a single League game he’s missed during that period and the Toon boss has already warned that selling either the Brazil star or Isak would set the club back in their ambitions.

There have, however, been reports that Newcastle may need to sell players in order to adhere to the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability (PSR) rules, though it is not clear as to what extent they may need to do so.

Guimaraes is currently away with the Brazil squad for this summer’s Copa America, which begins in the United States on Thursday June, 20.