What Bruno Fernandes told Man Utd stars in dressing room after Casemiro horror-show led to 3-0 loss v Liverpool – report

Manchester United players are refusing to blame Casemiro for their 3-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday, rallying around the Brazilian midfielder instead, according to the Sun.

A pass from the 32-year-old was intercepted by Ryan Gravenberch, leading to Luis Diaz opening the scoring in the 35th minute.

Things got worse seven minutes later, with Diaz dispossessing him and eventually doubling the lead of the visitors.

Casemiro was taken off at half-time, with Man United manager Erik ten Hag bringing on 20-year-old Toby Collyer in the place of the former Real Madrid star for his Premier League debut.

Fans and pundits have been critical of the performance of the midfielder, but Bruno Fernandes was among those leading a rallying cry and support for Casemiro.

The Man United captain told his teammates in the dressing room that everyone had to take responsibility for the woeful performance.

Kobbie Mainoo was caught in possession 11 minutes into the second-half, leading to the third goal from Mohamed Salah, and the Red Devils were poor from start to finish, with Joshua Zirkzee squandering two huge chances in front of goal.

Man United were second-best all game, deservedly suffering their second Premier League defeat of 2024-25, and the players have to improve significantly going forward as Ten Hag cannot take all the blame for their uninspiring performances.

Casemiro will bounce back from the disappointment given his huge experience, but the Red Devils could do with the services of Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte as soon as possible.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star was not named in the matchday squad yesterday, and while Ten Hag claimed it could take a while before he establishes himself as a regular for Man United, Ugarte could be ready for action when the Premier League resumes mid-September.