Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United star 'involved in car crash'

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes was in a car crash on Monday morning, reports have said.

The 27-year-old was involved in a collision on the eve of United's Premier League clash with rivals Liverpool, according to the PA news agency.

No parties involved are understood to have sustained serious injuries and the Portuguese international is expected to train with the rest of Ralf Rangnick's squad on Monday.

Midfielder Fernandes has nine goals and six assists in his 30 league appearances for the Reds this season.

He most recently appeared in United's hard fought 3-2 win over relegation threatened Norwich City on Saturday.