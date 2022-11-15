Bruno Fernandes brushes off Cristiano Ronaldo with cold handshake

Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo handshake

A video has emerged of Bruno Fernandes giving his Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo a frosty reception as the Portugal squad met up for the World Cup on Monday.

This comes after Ronaldo gave an interview to Piers Morgan in which he criticised various figures at Manchester United.

The footage, released by the Portuguese FA, showed Fernandes arriving at what seems to be a training ground. He shook hands and bumped fists with members of staff as he entered the building. The video then cut to him entering the dressing room, where he touched Ronaldo on the arm as he made his way to his seat without looking at his Manchester United team-mate.

Ronaldo seemed to be taken aback by this and stuck out his hand for Fernandes to shake. Fernandes put down his bag and shook Ronaldo’s hand briefly. Ronaldo looked disappointed by the reception.

Fernandes then walked away but turned and said something in the direction of Portugal’s top scorer before greeting his other national team-mates who were on the other side of the dressing room. Fernandes shook one team-mates hand and gave him a fist bump before hugging another member of the squad.

Ronaldo caused controversy after he conducted an interview with Piers Morgan which was broadcast on Monday evening, although clips had emerged in the previous 24 hours.

The forward said that he did not respect Manchester United manager Eric ten Hag “because he doesn’t show respect for me”. He also claimed that United tried to force him out and that he felt “betrayed”.

He added that he had “never heard of” ex-manager Ralf Rangnick and that there had been no progress at the club since Sir Alex Ferguson departed as manager in 2013.

He also lashed out at former team-mate Wayne Rooney, saying that the Englishman criticises him “probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at a high level.”