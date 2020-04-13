Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A.'s (BIT:BC) Earnings Grew 3.7%, Is It Enough?

For investors, increase in profitability and industry-beating performance can be essential considerations in an investment. Below, I will examine Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A.'s (BIT:BC) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its long term trend and its industry peers.

Were BC's earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

BC's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of €53m has increased by 3.7% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 13%, indicating the rate at which BC is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let's examine what's transpiring with margins and if the whole industry is experiencing the hit as well.

BIT:BC Income Statement April 13th 2020

In terms of returns from investment, Brunello Cucinelli has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 18% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.5% is below the IT Luxury industry of 6.9%, indicating Brunello Cucinelli's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Brunello Cucinelli’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 21% to 11%.

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research Brunello Cucinelli to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

