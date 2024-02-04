Brunch-Friendly Kale And Mushroom Strata Recipe

single serving kale and mushroom strata - Kristen Carli/The Daily Meal

If you're looking for a dish that combines wholesome greens and veggies to start your morning off right, you've come to the right place. We're introducing recipe developer and registered dietitian Kristen Carli, MS, RD's recipe for this brunch-friendly kale and mushroom strata. This savory dish effortlessly marries the robust essence of kale with the rich, umami notes of mushrooms. It not only promises a burst of nutritional goodness but also a creamy, savory experience for your taste buds.

While ideal for brunch, these leftovers could also double as lunch or a cozy dinner. Carli says, "This dish makes excellent leftovers. Simply store extras in an airtight container in the fridge. Then, when you are ready to eat, just heat them up in the microwave for a quick meal." You'll also impress your guests with this dish. "This is a perfect dish to prepare for a crowd. It's a showstopper, but it's deceptively easy," says Carli.

Gather Your Brunch-Friendly Kale And Mushroom Strata Ingredients

ingredients for kale and mushroom strata - Kristen Carli/The Daily Meal

To make this dish, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need olive oil, kale, cremini mushrooms, and garlic. For the egg mixture that makes this into a strata, you will need eggs, half-and-half, Dijon mustard, salt, pepper, and parmesan cheese. Lastly, you'll need some cubed French bread.

Step 1: Preheat The Oven

preheat oven to 350F - Kristen Carli/The Daily Meal

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Heat Oil

oil in skillet - Kristen Carli/The Daily Meal

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

Step 3: Add Aromatics

onion and garlic in skillet - Kristen Carli/The Daily Meal

Add onion and garlic.

Step 4: Saute

sauteed onions and garlic - Kristen Carli/The Daily Meal

Saute until the onion is translucent.

Step 5: Add Veggies

mushrooms and kale in skillet - Kristen Carli/The Daily Meal

Add kale and mushrooms.

Step 6: Cook Down

sauteed kale and mushrooms - Kristen Carli/The Daily Meal

Saute for about 10 minutes, until the mushrooms have cooked down in size.

Step 7: Prepare The Egg Mixture

egg mixture for strata - Kristen Carli/The Daily Meal

While the mushrooms cook, add the eggs, half-and-half, Dijon mustard, salt, pepper, and parmesan to a large bowl.

Step 8: Whisk

whisked up egg mixture - Kristen Carli/The Daily Meal

Whisk to combine. Set aside.

Step 9: Add Bread

add bread cubes to skillet - Kristen Carli/The Daily Meal

Add cubed bread to the veggie skillet and stir.

Step 10: Prepare A Baking Dish

spray baking dish - Kristen Carli/The Daily Meal

Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Step 11: Place Strata Mixture Into The Baking Dish

bread and veggies in baking dish - Kristen Carli/The Daily Meal

Add the bread and veggies to the baking dish.

Step 12: Pour Over The Egg Mixture

egg mixture on top of strata - Kristen Carli/The Daily Meal

Pour the egg mixture on top of the bread and veggies.

Step 13: Bake

kale and mushroom strata baked - Kristen Carli/The Daily Meal

Bake in the oven for 40–50 minutes.

Step 14: Serve

serve kale and mushroom strata - Kristen Carli/The Daily Meal

Slice and serve.

How Can You Customize This Brunch-Friendly Kale And Mushroom Strata?

kale and mushroom egg strata - Kristen Carli/The Daily Meal

Customizing a kale and mushroom strata allows you to tailor the dish to your preferences and experiment with different flavors. To switch up the cheese, try adding a layer of Gruyère or Swiss cheese for a nutty, slightly sweet flavor. Crumbled feta or goat cheese can provide a tangy and creamy contrast to the earthy mushrooms and hearty kale. Instead of French bread, opt for whole grain or multigrain bread for added fiber and a nutty flavor. Alternatively, use sourdough bread for a tangy twist that complements the richness of the mushrooms. Looking for a protein boost? Shredded cooked chicken or turkey can contribute a lean protein source. Cooked and crumbled bacon or sausage can add a smoky, savory element to the strata. Replace or mix in spinach or Swiss chard for a variation in greens. Try adding a peppery kick with arugula. Use a combination of whole eggs and egg whites for a lighter option, or consider using plant-based egg substitutes for a vegan twist.

What Do You Recommend Serving Alongside This Brunch-Friendly Kale And Mushroom Strata?

kale and mushroom strata single serving - Kristen Carli/The Daily Meal

Complement the rich flavors of the kale and mushroom strata with a well-balanced selection of side dishes. A refreshing fruit salad adds a burst of sweetness and acidity to balance the savory strata. Choose seasonal fruits such as berries, melons, and citrus for a vibrant medley. Create a simple green salad with a mix of crisp lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and a light vinaigrette. The fresh greens provide a contrast to the heartiness of the strata. Serve a bowl of yogurt topped with granola and a drizzle of honey. This adds a creamy and crunchy element to your brunch spread. For a touch of luxury, serve smoked salmon or lox on a platter with cream cheese, capers, and thinly sliced red onions. The brininess pairs well with the strata. Roasted potatoes or hash browns seasoned with herbs like rosemary or thyme make for a satisfying and complementary side dish. Refresh your palate with a classic mimosa or freshly squeezed juice, such as grapefruit or pineapple.

Brunch-Friendly Kale And Mushroom Strata Recipe

kale and mushroom strata - Kristen Carli/The Daily Meal

Prep Time: 15mCook Time: 1hYield: 10 servingsIngredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ yellow onion, diced

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 small bunch kale, chopped (about 3 cups)

8 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced

5 eggs

1 ½ cup half-and-half

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

1 pound French bread, cubed

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic. Saute until the onion is translucent. Add kale and mushrooms. Saute for about 10 minutes, until the mushrooms have cooked down in size. While the mushrooms cook, add the eggs, half-and-half, Dijon mustard, salt, pepper, and parmesan to a large bowl. Whisk to combine. Set aside. Add cubed bread to the veggie skillet and stir. Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Add the bread and veggies to the baking dish. Pour the egg mixture on top of the bread and veggies. Bake in the oven for 40–50 minutes. Slice and serve.

