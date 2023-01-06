A bruising house price crash could be just what the Tories need

LONDON, ENGLAND, JANUARY 04: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during his first major domestic speech of the year at Plexal, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on January 4, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images) - Stefan Rousseau/Getty Images

By all accounts, the Tories are heading for a heavy and humbling election defeat. Britain is simply fed up with paying over the odds in tax and receiving what seems like very little in return.

Yet if a week is a long time in politics, then there still is plenty of time in 2023 to turn things around before the next election.

The cost of living crisis has put our personal finances at the heart of British politics, but the key to restoring the nation’s fortunes now requires a monumental shift of focus from the fortunes of baby boomer voters to millennials and their money.

And a bruising house price crash could do just that.

The Conservatives need to find a new generation of supporters who, like their predecessors, have a sense of prosperity to preserve. But the most valuable asset most of us will ever own, bricks and mortar, has long been out of reach for many.

The Tory party has always had a problem with voters under 40, and it is understandable. After 12 years in power they have few if any economic successes to show for it; wages are stagnant, inflation is sky-high, taxes are suffocating, militant unions are running riot, and to many, the kind of wealth previous generations enjoyed seems out of reach.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, needs to betray the boomers, call time on the state pension triple lock, and target fiscal spending at the young voters who still have aspirations left.

If the Tories want to set themselves some sort of road to recovery or even respectability, they need Britain to be good value for money again. There is hope on the horizon. Inflation is expected to halve this year, mortgage rates are dropping, energy prices are tipped to fall and even the stock market is showing signs of life.

Yet above all, a house price crash, in one fell swoop, could be the push to prosperity and motivation so many need to start saving.

YouGov polling last month revealed that only 5pc of Britons think it would be a good thing if house prices kept rising.

Story continues

Among Conservative voters, 42pc think it would be a good thing if prices dropped – while seven in 10 of all 18-to-24-year-olds think cheaper property would be a good thing.

Economists are broadly predicting a house price drop of around 10pc this year, but some have said a worst case scenario would be a 30pc crash. Worst affected would be those who have recently bought with large home loans who now need to remortgage, but older people would also lose out, especially if they have buy-to-let properties.

Without owning property or amassing any savings to protect, the young have little reason to vote Tory.

Yet despite the need to win over the millennial vote, Mr Sunak started the year by abandoning childcare reforms that would have made life easier for young parents.

There’s no denying that the boomer generation has done well for itself –thanks in part because of soaring property prices and a bygone era of final salary pensions. For the Tories to stand a chance in the next election, millennials need a taste of the good life too.