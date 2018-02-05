Bruised, not beaten, White back for another shot at gold

The picture on Shaun White's phone is not for public consumption. His upper lip is a torn up mash of blood and gristle and bone.

He took the selfie shortly after bashing his face into a halfpipe while training in New Zealand last October. It was an accident that forced him to be whisked off the mountain in a helicopter and into a hospital for surgery to reconstruct the area from the bottom of his nose to the top of his lip.

Though White called it more of a nuisance than anything career-threatening — "I had a moment where I was like, 'Really? This is so uncalled for," he said — the rehab was awkward and painful. He needed 62 stitches. A therapist had to spend hours reaching inside his lip and massaging the area to break up scar tissue.

"I'm still waiting for what's to be learned from it," White says.

To outsiders, though, it's easy. The picture and the video of the accident that he recently released on social media serve as jarring reminders about the hurdles the world's most famous snowboarder has been willing to climb to return to the top, which would mean winning an Olympic gold medal later this month in South Korea.

"The fact he overcame that and even made the team, and made it in the fashion he did, is one of the best sports stories I've ever seen, heard about and, luckily, been a part of," says JJ Thomas, the Olympic bronze medallist who now serves as White's coach/riding buddy. "It's been pretty impressive watching him overcome the mental hurdles, from just coming back to snowboarding after that and doing basic tricks, to winning that Snowmass event with a 100."

The perfect score at Snowmass secured White's fourth trip to the Olympics.

If 2006 was his raucous, mop-topped coming-out party and 2010 was where he set down the marker as the greatest of all time, then 2014 might best be described as the Olympics where hubris got the best of him. Clearly hearing the message the IOC sent when it added slopestyle to the snowboarding program, White decided he'd put that event back in his repertoire and try for two gold medals. He spent the entire season injured, rushing back and forth between the halfpipe and slopestyle courses and, ulimately, was unable to accomplish any of his goals. He dropped out of slopestyle and finished fourth on the halfpipe.