Bruins' Zdeno Chara posts video showing his ridiculous strength

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara is proving to be an ageless wonder. At the age of 41, the veteran blueliner is showing minimal signs of slowing down.

Sure, he may not be able to produce as much offensively as he once did, evident by his 24 points last season — his second-lowest total over a full campaign since he joined the Bruins — but you can’t knock what the hulking defender gives the club in his own end.

Last year, for the fifth time in the past six seasons, Chara led all Bruins blue-liners in ice-time per game. His steady presence has also helped with the development of up-and-comers Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo.

And it’s no fluke that the Boston captain has been so good for so long. It seems that some outrageous lessons passed down to the star defender by his dad can be credited for his impressive strength and longevity.





I don’t know about you, but my parents never once told me to climb up and down a rope to test my strength. But maybe they should have because it seems to be working very well for one certain future Hall of Famer.

The commitment to health and nutrition ‘Big Z’ exhibits is really second to none. Aside from his insane training regiment, the former Norris Trophy winner also applies himself to a very strict plant-based diet. This combination can surely be credited to his lengthy career.

As the Bruins look to compete in an Atlantic Division which contains elite clubs like the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning, they will need Chara, who is only signed through this season with the team, to continue performing at the level which he has these past few years.

