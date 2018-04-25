Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game 7: Live score, updates from first-round finale

Five years ago, the Bruins performed one of the greatest Game 7 comebacks in Stanley Cup playoffs history. You're probably sick of hearing the story by now, how the Maple Leafs' 4-1 lead evaporated in a matter of 10 minutes on May 13, 2013, land Patrice Bergeron scored the series-clinching goal in overtime victory that gave the Bruins a 5-4 win and fueled the rest of their run to the Stanley Cup final.

On Wednesday, the Maple Leafs are looking to complete a dramatic comeback of their own after erasing a 3-1 series deficit to force a Game 7 in the teams' first meeting in the Stanley Cup playoffs since that fateful day.

In NHL history, only 28 of 296 teams (9.5 percent) have clawed back from a 3-1 hole to win Game 7 and advance. Toronto would become the ninth to do so since 2005-06.

The puck drops on the winner-take-all series finale at 7:30 p.m. ET in TD Garden (NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV).

It's been a tale of two series since the Bruins coasted to victory in Games 1 and 2 by a 12-4 aggregate. The game-stealing play of Frederik Andersen, who has a .936 save percentage since Game 3, and Nazem Kadri's return from suspension in Game 5 has since shifted momentum toward the Leafs. The Bruins' top line of David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand seems to have fallen out of favor and has to rediscover its dominance from earlier in the series.

Toronto is seeking its first trip beyond the second round of the playoffs since 2004. And as Leafs players declared, the pressure is now squarely on Boston to avert a meltdown of its own.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game 7 live updates

Pregame

12:45 — Mike Babcock, meanwhile, is playing the Leafs' lineup closer to the vest. The potential return of Leo Komarov, out since Game 2, could be something of an unwelcome hindrance to a Toronto team that's looked more explosive and is 3-1 without the lumbering power forward. Komarov was a full participant in morning practice Wednesday rotating on the fourth line with rookie Andreas Johnsson, who was given first reps. Babcock declined to reveal whether Johnsson, who's established chemistry with Nazem Kadri, would become the odd man odd out to make room for Komarov. We'll have to wait until warmups at 7 p.m. ET to find out.

12:30 p.m. ET — Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is reverting to his original lineup combinations from earlier in the series after Game 6 tweaks failed to close out the Leafs. Danton Heinen, a Game 6 healthy scratch, is back in Boston's third line at the expense of Ryan Donato while Rick Nash returns to the second line alongside David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk. It's status quo for the first (Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak) and the fourth lines (Sean Kuraly, Noel Acciari, Tim Schaller).





Game 7 lineup per Bruce Cassidy:



Marchand - Bergeron - Pastrnak

DeBrusk - Krejci - Rick Nash

Heinen - Riley Nash - Backes

Schaller - Kuraly - Acciari



Chara - McAvoy

Krug - Miller

Grzelcyk - McQuaid



"This is the group we envisioned and the group we trust to get it done." pic.twitter.com/G7eoFciGAR — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 25, 2018






























