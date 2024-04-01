Bruins visit the Predators after shootout victory

Boston Bruins (43-17-15, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (43-27-4, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Nashville Predators after the Bruins beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in a shootout.

Nashville has gone 21-15-1 at home and 43-27-4 overall. The Predators have gone 20-9-1 when scoring a power-play goal.

Boston has a 43-17-15 record overall and a 20-8-9 record in road games. The Bruins have gone 40-3-7 in games they score three or more goals.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Bruins won the previous matchup 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has 41 goals and 43 assists for the Predators. Gustav Nyquist has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

David Pastrnak has scored 45 goals with 57 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Dante Fabbro: out (upper-body), Alexandre Carrier: day to day (upper body).

Bruins: Milan Lucic: out (personal), Pat Maroon: out (back), Derek Forbort: out (undisclosed), Matthew Poitras: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press