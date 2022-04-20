Bruins visit the Penguins after overtime win

Boston Bruins (47-24-5, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (43-23-11, third in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host Boston after the Bruins knocked off St. Louis 3-2 in overtime.

The Penguins are 25-15-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Pittsburgh ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Sidney Crosby with 0.8.

The Bruins are 27-15-2 in conference play. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.4 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.3 assists.

The Penguins plays the Bruins for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 37 goals, adding 41 assists and totaling 78 points. Crosby has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 38 goals and has 71 points. Jake DeBrusk has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Tristan Jarry: out (foot).

Bruins: Hampus Lindholm: out (lower body), Jesper Froden: out (undisclosed), Linus Ullmark: out (undisclosed), David Pastrnak: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

