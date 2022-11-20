Bruins visit the Lightning after Pastrnak's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after David Pastrnak's two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Bruins' 6-1 win.

Tampa Bay has gone 9-6-1 overall with a 3-0-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning are 5-2-0 in one-goal games.

Boston is 3-2-0 against the Atlantic Division and 14-2-0 overall. The Bruins have gone 6-2-0 in games they convert at least one power play.

The matchup Monday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Bruins won 2-1 in overtime in the previous meeting. Pastrnak led the Bruins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Point has six goals and 10 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has eight goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Hampus Lindholm has four goals and 14 assists for the Bruins. Patrice Bergeron has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 5.4 penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Bruins: 9-1-0, averaging four goals, 6.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

Bruins: Derek Forbort: out (upper-body), Matthew Filipe: out (undisclosed).

