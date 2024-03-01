Bruins visit the Islanders after Geekie's hat trick

Boston Bruins (35-12-14, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (25-20-14, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the New York Islanders after Morgan Geekie's hat trick against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Bruins' 5-4 win.

New York has gone 13-8-9 in home games and 25-20-14 overall. The Islanders have gone 23-4-10 when scoring three or more goals.

Boston has a 35-12-14 record overall and a 16-5-9 record on the road. The Bruins have committed 258 total penalties (4.2 per game) to rank sixth in league play.

Saturday's game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Bruins won 5-4 in a shootout in the previous matchup. Geekie led the Bruins with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Dobson has eight goals and 53 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 38 goals and 49 assists for the Bruins. Geekie has scored four goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Bruins: 3-2-5, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Hudson Fasching: out (illness), Scott Mayfield: day to day (lower-body), Robert Bortuzzo: out (lower body).

Bruins: Milan Lucic: out (personal), Matthew Poitras: out (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press