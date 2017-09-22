Bruins top Flyers on Agostino's goal in OT

Colorado Avalanche defenseman David Warsofsky celebrates a goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

BOSTON (AP) -- Kenny Agostino's goal with 1:40 left in overtime lifted the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in an NHL preseason game Thursday night.

Paul Postma also scored for Boston, which received a 30-save performance from Tukka Risk.

Reserve goaltender Alex Lyon took the loss for Philadelphia, as he allowed both Boston goals on 11 shots. Starter Brian Elliott stopped all 18 shots he faced in the first two periods.

Travis Sanheim scored the lone goal for the Flyers.

DEVILS 4, CANADIENS 1

In Montreal, Jesper Bratt scored twice while Nico Hischier and Mirco Mueller also had goals to lift the Devils over the Canadiens.

Bratt had both his goals in the third period, including one into an empty net with 16.3 seconds left.

Eric Gelinas had Montreal's lone goal, scoring against his former team.

Keith Kinkaid made 28 saves for New Jersey and Carey Price had 28 for Montreal.