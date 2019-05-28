Bruins start slow, overwhelm Blues down stretch in Game 1

Sean Kuraly brought it. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

As it often is at TD Garden, it wasn’t immediate. But the St. Louis Blues did soon feel that suffocating, oppressing, demoralizing squeeze that the Boston Bruins can supply.

Feeding the narrative that the long break between rounds would indeed have an adverse effect, the Bruins fell behind early. Able to flip the switch down 2-0 in the second, however, Boston took complete control of the proceedings in a thoroughly dominant final two frames and racked up four unanswered goals to secure Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Fourth line centre Sean Kuraly carried the day offensively for Boston in the 4-2 victory. He connected with Connor Clifton in transition to score the icebreaker, and then went skate-to-stick beautifully to convert the eventual game winner a little over five minutes into the third period.

Tuukka Rask made 18 saves for his eighth consecutive victory in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Jordan Binnington was solid for St. Louis, making 34 stops in the loss.

