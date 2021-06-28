Bruins star David Pastrnak announces death of newborn son

David Pastrnak announced the death of his newborn son on Monday. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak announced the death of his infant son on Monday morning.

“We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON,” Pastrnak said in his Instagram post. “You will be loved FOREVER. Please respect our privacy as we are going through these heartbreaking times.”

The 25-year-old’s girlfriend, Rebecca Rohlsson, gave birth to Viggo Rohl Pastrnak on June 17 and the child died six days later. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Before his fifth postseason with the Bruins, Pastrnak went into detail how excited he and Rohlsson were for the birth of their son.

Condolences poured in from the hockey world following the announcement:

The players and staff of the NHLPA extend their deepest condolences to David Pastrnak and Rebecca Rohlsson on the loss of their newborn son, Viggo. — NHLPA (@NHLPA) June 28, 2021

This David Pastrnak news is heartbreaking. My heart goes out to him and his family. — Julian McKenzie (@jkamckenzie) June 28, 2021

Heartfelt condolences to David Pastrnak and his girlfriend Rebecca on the tragic loss of their baby boy Viggo. It's something no parent should ever have to endure & my heart breaks for them ❤️ https://t.co/u9vWKHkGLP — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) June 28, 2021

can’t possibly imagine the pain david pastrnak and rebecca are going through right now. lots of love and healing thoughts from bruins nation. RIP baby viggo 🤍 — brianna pirre (@bsp_13) June 28, 2021

Pastrnak has spent all seven years of his career in Boston and won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy for scoring the most goals during the 2019-20 season.

