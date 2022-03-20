Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

Thomas Williams
·Writer
·1 min read
Hampus Lindholm is sticking with the Bruins for the next eight years at least. (Getty)
The Boston Bruins are certainly committed to the newest member of their team.

Not even 24 hours after acquiring defenceman Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks, the Bruins have decided to make the trade a little more worth it by signing the 28-year-old to an eight-year contract extension with an annual cap hit of $6.5 million.

Lindholm was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, so Boston is buying up all his free-agency years until he turns 35 years old after giving a bit of a sizeable package to get him before the NHL trade deadline on Monday. In exchange for Lindholm and depth forward Kodie Curran, the Bruins traded young defenceman Urho Vaakanainen, veteran blueliner John Moore, a 2022 first-round pick, and their next two second-round picks.

With this move, Boston has solidified a blue line that suddenly looks to pose a decent two-way threat in the tight Atlantic race. Along with Lindholm, the Bruins have Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo tied up into contracts until 2027. No matter what, this team knows what defencemen they want for the foreseeable future.

Currently, the Bruins sit two points back of the Maple Leafs in the first wild card spot with a 38-19-5 record. With the Ducks this season, Lindholm has tallied five goals and 22 points in 61 games.

