Bruins roll over winless Coyotes 6-2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- The Boston Bruins played scattered in their own end in consecutive games against Colorado, leading to a pair of ugly losses.

A trip to the desert, where they always seem to play well, turned out to be just what the Bruins needed to get back to their game.

Better in their own end and sharp with the puck, the Bruins stretched their winning streak in Arizona to seven straight with a 6-2 victory over the still-winless Coyotes on Saturday night.

Zdeno Chara had a goal and two assists, Anton Khudobin stopped 29 shots and the Bruins answered both Arizona goals in less than a minute to beat the Coyotes for the 11th straight time overall.

''It's funny, you have a good strong shift, another line has a good strong shift after that and it feels like it's snowballing,'' Chara said. ''You start rolling and feeling like you're taking control of the game.''

Boston fell behind late in the first period, quickly erased that deficit, then raced away from the Coyotes with three second-period goals to emphatically bounce back from the two Colorado losses.

David Pastrnak scored in the first period for the Bruins, then Chara, Jake DeBrusk and Brad Marchand in the second. Tim Schaller and Anders Bjork each scored late in the third period after Arizona cut the lead to 4-2.

''Tonight was 'let's be stingy' and the last two games we have not been of that mindset,'' Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. ''We got going late in the first and in the second we really did a good job of winning pucks and starting our transition game.''

Arizona had numerous defensive miscues, gave up multiple breakaways and got another shaky game from backup goalie Louis Domingue to remain the Western Conference's only winless team (0-4-1).

Mario Kempe scored his first career NHL goal and Oliver Ekman-Larsson had his 41st career power-play goal, most ever by a Coyotes defenseman, but it was the breakdowns that left the Coyotes frustrated.