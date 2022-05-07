Bruins power past Hurricanes in Game 3 of Stanley Cup playoffs, cut series lead in half

  • 1/5

    Bruins power past Hurricanes in Game 3 of Stanley Cup playoffs, cut series lead in half

    Michael Dwyer/AP
  • 2/5

    Bruins power past Hurricanes in Game 3 of Stanley Cup playoffs, cut series lead in half

    Michael Dwyer/AP
  • 3/5

    Bruins power past Hurricanes in Game 3 of Stanley Cup playoffs, cut series lead in half

    Michael Dwyer/AP
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/5

    Bruins power past Hurricanes in Game 3 of Stanley Cup playoffs, cut series lead in half

    Michael Dwyer/AP
  • 5/5

    Bruins power past Hurricanes in Game 3 of Stanley Cup playoffs, cut series lead in half

    Michael Dwyer/AP
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chip Alexander
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carolina Hurricanes
    Carolina Hurricanes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Boston Bruins
    Boston Bruins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brad Marchand
    Brad Marchand
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

For the first 17 minutes of the game, the Carolina Hurricanes were in control.

Then, in a matter of seconds, they weren’t.

Jake DeBrusk of the Boston Bruins, with a quick swipe of his stick, defused a Canes power play, set up a two-on-one rush and fed Charlie Coyle for a shorthanded goal.

Just like that, it all turned — the momentum, the game, the playoff series. The Bruins were on their way to a 4-2 victory at TD Garden as goalie Jeremy Swayman made his first playoff start a winning one and had Bruins fans chanting his name.

Vincent Trocheck and Jaccob Slavin had goals for the Canes, but the first came early in the game and the second in the third period after the Bruins had built a comfortable lead.

It wasn’t a series-ending elimination game for the Bruins, but it felt like one. After losing the first two games in Raleigh, a loss on home-ice might have been too big a dagger.

But Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy turned to Swayman in net after sticking with Linus Ullmark in the first two games, when Boston was outscored 10-3. He also put Pastrnak back on the top line with Patrice Bergeron and Marchand.

The Canes again were in the lead after Trocheck tipped a Brendan Smith shot past Swayman in the first period. They were moving the puck well and keeping the pressure off rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov, also making his first playoff start.

It was just the kind of period the Canes wanted in their first road game of the playoffs. The TD Garden crowd was subdued.

But the Debrusk-Coyle combination on the Bruins penalty kill changed everything. Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak scored in the second period — Pastrnak on a power play — as Boston moved into a 3-1 lead.

Bruins fans were excited after Marchand took advantage of a Canes turnover in the Carolina zone to score on a shot the slot. Some Bruins fans got a little too excited after Pastrnak’s shot beat Kochetkov to the short side.

Some heavy glass-banging caused a pane to break away from a stanchion and land on the head of the timeout coordinator seated in a cubicle near center ice. It took several minutes for the official to be treated and then removed on a stretcher.

Another power-goal in the third period by Taylor Hall pushed the lead to 4-1 as the Bruins dominated special teams play this night. Teuvo Teravainen hit the crossbar with a power-play attempt in the second period but the Canes got few good scoring chances with the man advantage.

Slavin got off a shot from the left point that Swayman couldn’t track at 11:30 of the third, but Swayman was a difference-maker,

Cassidy said before the game that with the last change at home, he might look for different matchups than in the first two games. While putting Pastrnak back on the line with Patrice Bergeron and Marchand, Cassidy said he might keep it away from the Jordan Staal line, which played so well for the Canes in the first two games.

But the Marchand goal came against the Staal line and Canes defensemen Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce. That gave the Bruins more energy.

Penalties against Ian Cole and then Trocheck gave the Bruins 1:31 of a 5-on-3 advantage. The Canes killed off the Cole penalty but Pastrnak scored against some tiring penalty killers.

Canes forward Jordan Martinook left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury after contact with Hall and did not return.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hockey Icon Wayne Gretzky Recreates Hilarious Michael Scott Meme from The Office

    Wayne Gretzky reminded everyone of his words of wisdom — which were appropriated by Michael Scott — in the hilarious photo

  • Archaeologists Discover Largest Known Native American Cave Art

    Archaeologists have discovered the largest known Native American cave art images in North America on the walls of an Alabama cave, according to researchers in a paper published on Wednesday, May 4.The large cave art is over 1,000 years old and may represent spirits of the underworld, the archaeologists said. They documented the cave with photogrammetry, a process in which thousands of photographs are taken and then used to build a 3D model.Photographs of the cave art at an unspecified location in Alabama were taken by Alan Cressler. Images found on the cave walls include anthropomorphic figures and a serpent over three meters long, the researchers said. Credit: Alan Cressler via Storyful

  • We asked Republican senators for evidence that 'the left' leaked the Supreme Court abortion opinion. They didn't have any.

    Republicans have raged at the left over the leak, at times insisting that the breach is more important than the revocation of a constitutional right.

  • Donald Trump now owes NY AG Letitia James $100K. A woman who fell through a collapsed South Bronx stairwell in 1984 is key to why.

    Those $10,000-a-day contempt-of-court fines will keep adding up until Trump signs what's called a 'Jackson affidavit' — named after a woman who fell through a Bronx stairwell 40 years ago.

  • Republican candidate charged with murdering his wife wins primary from jail

    The man allegedly told police he threw a cement pot at his wife and then dumped her in a creek

  • ‘Are you?’: Jen Psaki raises laugh as Fox News’ Peter Doocy says he’s ‘sorry to see you go’

    The Fox News reporter and White House Press Secretary have frequently sparred with each other inside the Brady press room

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Madrid quarterfinals with victory over Sinner

    MADRID — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open tennis tournament following a lopsided 6-1, 6-2 win over Italy's Jannik Sinner on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime's serve was effective throughout the third-round match at the clay-court Masters-level event. He fired five aces and won 80 per cent of service points, including 90 per cent on first serve. Auger-Aliassime, the eighth seed in Madrid, did not face break point, and converted four of the eight break c

  • Have the Oilers figured the Kings out?

    The second period of Game 2 could serve as a turning point in the first round between Edmonton and Los Angeles if the Oilers wind up advancing.

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Calgary turns to intimidating Flames winger Milan Lucic for traffic safety

    CALGARY — Milan Lucic is fine with his broad shoulders employed as a public safety message. As the Flames kicked off their first-round playoff series with the Dallas Stars this week, traffic signs popped up on Calgary's main thoroughfares reading "If you shoulder check, so will Lucic! Go Flames." Lucic, an intimidating six-foot-three, 230-pound winger who crunches opposing players into the boards, was tickled when he saw the signs posted on social media. "I actually didn't see it in person," Luc

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald scores quick submission win at PFL 3

    ARLINGTON, Texas — Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald made short work of American Brett (Fudoshin) Cooper on Friday, submitting the American veteran in the first round at PFL 3. The six-foot MacDonald, a former Bellator champion and UFC contender, had a five-inch reach advantage and was a 5-1 favourite. He had predicted a first-round finish. The Montreal-based fighter wasted little time landing a single-leg takedown, moving into side control and then mount position with more than th

  • JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's suicide

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Did the Raptors' long, athletic player-type vision work?

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what the franchise learned about their unique vision on the season, where tweaks need to be made and whether or not it is sustainable in today's NBA. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.