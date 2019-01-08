Bruins play some goalball with students at Perkins School for the Blind

It’s become somewhat of a Boston Bruins tradition.

Going as far back as 2011, Bruins players have made an annual visit to the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts. But the visit isn’t just a meet-and-greet for the school’s lucky students.

The players often join the students for a game of goalball, a Paralympic sports that was created for athletes with vision impairment. On Monday afternoon, Bruins captain Zdeno Chara joined forwards Ryan Donato and Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson as the trio took to the court with a few Perkins students.

Awesome event at the Perkins School for the Blind. #NHLBruins Zdeno Chara, Ryan Donato, and Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson played Goalball, a paralympic sport, with Perkins students today! #Competitive🙌 pic.twitter.com/w2dw7xq93J — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) January 7, 2019





While this playful game was not an attempt at the Bird Box challenge, the Bruins stars do seem rather lost as they flail around on the court with blindfolds over their eyes. And while Chara’s 6’9″ frame certainly gives him a strong advantage on the defensive end, he shows how tough it can be to bowl for a goal when you can’t see what you’re throwing at.

But the visit is all about putting a smile on the faces of these talented students, and Monday’s trip to Perkins was yet another fun-filled affair for everyone involved.

