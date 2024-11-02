Bruins Make Interesting Lineup Changes For Flyers Matchup

After an ugly 8-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in their last game, the Boston Bruins will have a different-looking lineup for their matchup against the Flyers.

While speaking to reporters, Jim Montgomery confirmed that Morgan Geekie and Parker Wotherspoon will be back in the lineup after being scratched against the Canes.

Jim Montgomery on lineup changes ahead of the #NHLBruins afternoon matchup with the Flyers: "Wotherspoon is in and Geekie is in...Jones and Peeke are coming out."@NewEnglandHonda | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/ijr2Hp8Q6I — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 2, 2024

In addition, Montgomery shared that Andrew Peeke and Max Jones will be scratched for the game.

Andrew Peeke © Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

This is the first time that Peeke will be scratched this season. The 6-foot-3 right-shot defenseman has played in 11 games this season with the Bruins, where he has two assists and a minus-2 rating.

