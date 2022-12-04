Bruins improve to record 14-0 at home, beat Avalanche 5-1

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic scored two goals apiece, Linus Ullmark stopped 25 shots and the Boston Bruins improved to an NHL-record 14-0 at home this season by beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Saturday night.

Three nights after William and Kate, the future British king and queen, were in the TD Garden to watch the NBA's Celtics, the 18-time Prince of Wales Trophy winners took the ice against the reigning NHL champions.

Jake DeBrusk scored his 100th career NHL goal, making it 5-1 late in the third period just 10 seconds after Frederic gave the Bruins a 3-1 lead.

Andrew Cogliano scored to make it 3-1 in the third for the injury-plagued Avalanche, spoiling Ullmark’s shutout after two Bruins collided in front of the net and gave the puck away. Pavel Francouz made 34 saves for Colorado, which is without forwards Valeri Nichushkin, Evan Rodrigues and Darren Helm and defensemen Bowen Byram and Kurtis MacDermid; captain Gabriel Landeskog had knee surgery in October.

Pastrnak gave the Bruins the lead when he one-timed a pass from Brad Marchand into the net on a power play with just under six minutes left in the first period. Charlie McAvoy worked a give-and-go with Pavel Zacha, and Frederic poked in the rebound to make it 2-0 near the end of the first.

Another potential goal, by Jake DeBrusk, was waved off because the net came off its moorings before the puck crossed the line. Pastrnak made it 3-0 five minutes into the second when he was sprung on a breakaway by David Krejci.

Tomas Nosek had a chance to add to it when he was taken down on a breakaway near the end of the period; Francouz stopped the penalty shot.

NOTES: The record of 11 straight home wins to start the season had been set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks, matched by the Florida Panthers last season and broken by the Bruins last Friday. ... Avalanche winger Artturi Lehkonen left the game after the first period and did not return. ... The Bruins alumni played a charity game against a group of Navy Seals on Saturday afternoon. Among those lacing up skates for the alumni was the defensive pairing of Ray Bourque and Zdeno Chara.

Avalanche: Visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.

Bruins: Host the Vegas Golden Knights and former coach Bruce Cassidy on Monday night, putting their home winning streak at risk before heading on the road before heading on a three-game road trip.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press

