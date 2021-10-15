Bruins host the Stars to open season

Dallas Stars vs. Boston Bruins

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -154, Stars +127; over/under is 5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins take on the Dallas Stars at home in the season opener.

Boston finished 33-16-7 overall and 18-7-3 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Bruins scored 35 power play goals on 160 power play opportunities last season.

Dallas finished 23-19-14 overall with a 10-12-6 record on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Stars scored 156 total goals last season, 37 on power plays and three shorthanded.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Stars: John Klingberg: day to day (lower body), Jason Robertson: day to day (upper body).

