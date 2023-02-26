Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark scores into empty net

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Goaltender Linus Ullmark scored into an empty net in the final minute and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday might for their sixth straight victory.

Ullmark made a save and fired a high wrist shot the length of the ice to become the 13th goalie in NHL history to score a goal — and the eighth to actually shoot the puck into the net.

“It’s one of the dreams I always had that I wanted to score a goal and now I had the opportunity,” Ullmark said. “I tried it at the Winter Classic, didn’t really make it and now everything came together.”

Defenseman Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand had first-period goals for the Bruins, and Ullmark made 26 saves.

Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver.

“This was a Stanley Cup-winning type team, but I thought we hung in there,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. “We played well, I’m kind of proud of the guys, some of our top guys are a little tired.”

Lindholm opened the scoring on a power play with 2:52 left in the first period. beating goalie Arturs Silovs with a one-timer from the point.

Marchand made it 2-0 with 35 seconds left in the first, darting to the middle on a break and beating Silovs to the far side for his 19th goal of the season.

Boeser scored for Vancouver at 7:24 of the third.

Silovs stopped 32 shots.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Edmonton on Monday night and Calgary on Tuesday night.

Canucks: At Dallas on Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

