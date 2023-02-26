Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark scores into empty net

  • Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand, second from right, celebrates with teammates, from left, Hampus Lindholm, Brandon Carlo and Jake DeBrusk after scoring a goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) reaches for a pass while Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller, left, and goalie Arturs Silovs (31) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy, left, tries to break free from Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Vancouver Canucks' goalie Arturs Silovs (31) stops the shot of Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Boston Bruins' Jake DeBrusk (74) tries to get his stick on the loose puck after Vancouver Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs (31) made a pad save during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP)
·1 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Goaltender Linus Ullmark scored into an empty net in the final minute and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday might for their sixth straight victory.

Ullmark made a save and fired a high wrist shot the length of the ice.

Defenseman Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand had first-period goals for the Bruins, and Ullmark made 26 saves.

Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver.

Lindholm opened the scoring on a power play with 2:52 left in the first period. beating goalie Arturs Silovs with a one-timer from the point.

Marchand made it 2-0 with 35 seconds left in the first, darting to the middle on a break and beating Silovs to the far side for his 19th goal of the season.

Boeser scored for Vancouver at 7:24 of the third.

Silovs stopped 32 shots.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Edmonton on Monday night and Calgary on Tuesday night.

Canucks: At Dallas on Monday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

