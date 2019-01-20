Bruins G Tuukka Rask leaves game after sustaining concussion on nasty collision in crease

Bruins fans have reason to worry again.

Goalie Tuukka Rask left Saturday's matchup with the Rangers after he got into a nasty collision with Rangers center Filip Chytil in net.

Filip Chytil collides with Tuukka Rask in the crease.



Rask leaves the game. pic.twitter.com/DusVYsokqm



— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 20, 2019

The All-Star and Vezina Trophy winner had to be helped off the ice and was replaced by Jaroslav Halak.

The Rangers tie it with 1:28 to go in the first. Tuukka Rask is helped off the ice and down the tunnel after a nasty collision in the crease. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 20, 2019

Boston announced Rask had a concussion and would not return to the game.

Fortunately for the Bruins, Halak has had a fantastic season with 14 wins, a .920 save percentage and 2.46 goals allowed against average.

Unfortunately for Boston, Rask is a very good goalie and the Bruins don't need to sustain another injury this season as Patrice Bergeron and Charlie McAvoy have already missed significant time.