Bruins take on the Flames following Pastrnak's 2-goal performance

Calgary Flames (22-22-5, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (31-9-9, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Calgary Flames after David Pastrnak scored two goals in the Bruins' 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Boston has gone 16-4-3 in home games and 31-9-9 overall. The Bruins are 12-1-2 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Calgary has a 10-11-4 record on the road and a 22-22-5 record overall. The Flames are 6-10-1 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pastrnak has 33 goals and 39 assists for the Bruins. Brad Marchand has scored seven goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

Nazem Kadri has 16 goals and 23 assists for the Flames. Jonathan Huberdeau has eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-1-2, averaging four goals, 5.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Jake DeBrusk: day to day (undisclosed), Milan Lucic: out (personal), Matthew Poitras: day to day (undisclosed), Derek Forbort: day to day (undisclosed).

Flames: A.J. Greer: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press