Bruins beat Canes for NHL home record to start the season

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak.

The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season.

Boston, which trailed 2-0 late in the second period, tied it with 9:33 left in regulation when David Krejci scored his second of the game on a shot from the right point.

In overtime, Carolina was playing shorthanded after being called for too many men on the ice when Pastrnak one-timed a pass from Brad Marchand inside the far post from above the left circle.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Stefan Noesen each scored a power-play goal for Carolina, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 38 saves. The Hurricanes lost their fifth straight.

Boston starting goaltender Linus Ullmark made 28 saves but had to leave with 13:03 left in the third period with an undisclosed upper-body injury. Jeremy Swayman made six stops in relief.

DEVILS 3, SABRES 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and New Jersey won its ninth consecutive road game by beating Buffalo.

Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. The Devils’ road win streak matches the second-longest in team history, and their 11-1-0 record in November marks the most wins they’ve ever had in the month.

New Jersey’ backup goalie Akira Schmid made 31 saves and improved to 4-0-0 this season. The 22-year-old from Switzerland lost in each of his four starts as a rookie last season.

Victor Olofsson scored for Buffalo, and Craig Anderson stopped 41 shots.

CAPITALS 3, FLAMES 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie both had a goal and an assist to help Washington beat Calgary.

Ovechkin scored career goal No. 791 at 12:24 of the third period, firing a quick wrist shot from the left circle past Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom on the power play to make it 3-0. The 37-year-old is now nine goals away from 800 and 11 from passing Gordie Howe for second place on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored.

Calgary outshot Washington 32-25, but Washington goalie Darcy Kuemper walked away with his second shutout of the season. Markstrom had 22 saves.

KRAKEN 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored twice in Seattle's first win over Vegas since the Kraken entered the league last season.

Ryan Donato and Jordan Eberle added goals for Seattle, which improved to 6-1-1 on the road. Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves for the Kraken. It was Burakovsky’s second straight multi-point game, and third of the season.

Nic Roy and Phil Kessel scored for Vegas, while Adin Hill stopped 24 shots.

LIGHTNING 5, BLUES 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point had two goals and an assist and Nikita Kucherov picked up three assists to help Tampa Bay beat St. Louis.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves and picked up his 135th win in his 200th home game. Only Jacques Plante (138) has more in his first 200 home games.

The Lightning also got goals from Alex Killorn, Brandon Hagel and Nick Paul. Kucherov has 21 assists and 31 points this season, and reached 30 points within the first 20 games of a season for the second time; he also did it in the 2017-18 season.

St. Louis’ Jordan Binnington stopped 22 shots. Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou both had a goal and an assist, and Robert Thomas collected two assists for the Blues.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, WILD 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Calle Jarnkrok scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period, and Toronto beat Minnesota to spoil Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury’s return to the net.

Mitch Marner scored first for Toronto to stretch his point streak to 15 straight games and extend the longest run in the NHL this season. Zach Aston-Reese and William Nylander each had a goal and John Tavares had two assists for the Maple Leafs.

Kirill Kaprizov scored on a power play and Matt Boldy had the second goal for the Wild.

RED WINGS 4, COYOTES 3, SO

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin was the only scorer in the shootout against Arizona, giving Detroit a chance to extend its winning streak to four games.

Defenseman Filip Hronek scored his fifth goal in four games on a power play. Hronek, who added an assist, has 10 points in the last six games.

Jordan Oesterle scored his first goal this season and Andrew Copp added a power-play goal. Lucas Raymond and Tyler Bertuzzi each had two assists and Ville Husso had 20 saves for Detroit, along with three shootout stops.

Arizona’s Jakob Chychrun scored his first goal of the season with 26 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime. Nick Schmaltz had a goal and two assists, and J.J. Moser also scored for Arizona. Karel Vejmelka stopped 33 shots.

CANADIENS 3, BLACKHAWKS 2, SO

CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give Montreal a win over Chicago.

Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago dropped its season-high sixth straight game.

Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed.

Sam Montembeault made 30 saves for Montreal. Soderblom stopped 21 shots for Chicago.

SENATORS 5, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Derick Brassard and Mathieu Joseph each had a goal and two assists, and Ottawa beat Anaheim.

Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle each had a power-play goal, helping the Senators stop a three-game losing streak. Artem Zub also scored, Drake Batherson had two assists and Cam Talbot made 31 saves.

Max Jones scored for Anaheim in the third period, and Anthony Stolarz made 28 saves. The Ducks followed their first regulation win of the season on Wednesday with an undisciplined effort, yielding eight power plays.

PENGUINS 4, FLYERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ryan Poehling had two goals, and Pittsburgh handed Philadelphia its ninth straight loss.

Sidney Crosby and Josh Archibald also scored in Pittsburgh’s fifth consecutive victory. Teddy Blueger had three assists, and Tristan Jarry made 29 saves.

Crosby’s team-leading 11th goal in the first period was also his 52nd in 81 games against Philadelphia, breaking Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux’s record for most goals against the Flyers.

ISLANDERS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his third game-winner and New York notched its third straight win by beating Columbus.

Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored, and Mathew Barzal had two assists for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin stopped 24 shots.

Kent Johnson had a goal and an assist, Yegor Chinakhov scored and Johnny Gaudreau provided two assists for Columbus, which has lost three of its last four games, all at home. Joonas Korpisalo had 21 saves in his third consecutive loss.

