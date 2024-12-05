Bruins defeat Blackhawks 4-2 for third consecutive win

CHICAGO (AP) — Brad Marchand and Morgan Geekie each scored two goals, and the Boston Bruins beat the struggling Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Boston posted its third consecutive win — all in the past four days. It rallied for a 3-2 overtime victory against Detroit on Tuesday night.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman stopped 20 shots against Chicago.

Alex Vlasic and Jason Dickinson scored for the Blackhawks, who dropped their fourth consecutive game. Petr Mrazek made 23 saves.

The game was tied at 1 when Marchand got a cross-ice pass from David Pastrnak and beat Mrazek on a one-timer 2:58 into the second period. The captain then used his backhand to clean up a rebound at 5:03, giving Boston a 3-1 lead with his team-leading 10th goal of the season.

Pastrnak, Jordan Oesterle and Justin Brazeau each had two assists for Boston.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, PREDATORS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored twice early in the third period and Toronto erased an early deficit to win their third in a row, with a victory over Nashville.

William Nylander also scored for Toronto, which got 22 saves from Joseph Woll.

Mitch Marner chipped in three assists as the Leafs won for the 10th time in 12 games.

Jonathan Marchessault and Mark Jankowski scored for Nashville, which came in having lost three straight 3-2 overtime decisions. Juuse Saros stopped 25 shots for the Predators who have now lost five in a row.

Nashville opened the scoring in the first when Marchessault took advantage of a strange bounce before Matthews replied with goals 1:58 apart in the third to give him three in three games since returning from an upper-body injury that kept the captain out of the lineup nearly a month.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shea Theodore scored two goals for Vegas in a victory over the Anaheim Ducks, who lost Trevor Zegras to a potentially serious lower-body injury.

William Karlsson and Alexander Holtz also scored and Ilya Samsonov made 19 saves for the division-leading Golden Knights, who improved to 8-1-1 against the Pacific Division with their sixth win in eight games overall. Vegas has beaten Anaheim in all three meetings this season.

Jackson LaCombe scored and John Gibson stopped 30 shots for the last-place Ducks.

Karlsson scored his fifth goal late in the first period. He has 16 goals and 27 points in 37 games against the Ducks, who drafted the Swede and then lost him in a regrettable trade with Columbus nearly 10 years ago.

Theodore, another Ducks draft pick sent to Vegas in a dubious expansion-draft deal, scored early in the second period.

KINGS 3, STARS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Warren Foegele scored on a wraparound early in the third period, and Los Angeles rallied to beat Dallas.

Tanner Jeannot had a goal and an assist, Joel Edmundson also scored, and David Rittich made 26 saves as the Kings got their fourth straight win after falling behind 2-0 midway through the first period.

Los Angeles had success attacking Stars goalie Jake Oettinger from close range in the last two periods, and Foegele capitalized with his seventh goal to take the lead 2:22 into the third.

Wyatt Johnston had a power-play goal, Mason Marchment also scored, but the Stars had their three-game win streak snapped. Oettinger made 15 saves.

