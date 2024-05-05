Bruins' David Pastrnak beats Maple Leafs in OT of Game 7 after being challenged by coach

Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said after a Game 6 loss that he needed more out of star David Pastrnak.

He got it.

Pastrnak scored at 1:54 of overtime on Saturday night and Jeremy Swayman was spectacular in net as the Bruins rallied to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 7 and avoided an unprecedented second consecutive playoff collapse.

Now they’ll get a chance to try to redeem themselves in the second round against the Florida Panthers, who stunned the Bruins last season.

Had it lost, Boston would have been the first team in the NHL, NBA or MLB to blow a 3-1 playoff series lead in back-to-back seasons. The Panthers overcame a 3-1 series deficit last season to stun the Bruins in the first round.

Toronto has lost six consecutive Game 7s, including four against the Bruins.

The Maple Leafs had major lineup changes in Game 7. NHL leading goal scorer Auston Matthews (injury/illness) returned for the first time since Game 4. He assisted on William Nylander’s opening goal.

Goalie Ilya Samsonov was pressed into action for the first time since Game 4 when Joseph Woll (who won Games 5 and 6) was unable to dress. The Leafs said Woll suffered an injury in Game 6.

But Samsonov was solid, making 29 saves in a goalie battle with Swayman (30 saves). Samsonov had 11 saves in the first period as Boston started strongly after combining for three shots in the first periods of Games 5 and 6.

Hampus Lindholm tied the game in the third period 81 seconds after Nylander had given the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead.

