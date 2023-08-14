Bruins' David Krejci announces retirement after 16 NHL seasons

David Krejci has retired from the National Hockey League, the longtime Boston Bruins forward announced Monday morning.

The 37-year-old, a second-round selection in 2004, played 1,032 career games over 16 seasons from 2006-23 — all with the Bruins organization. He was vital to the franchise’s 2011 Stanley Cup victory, leading the team with 12 goals and 23 points in 25 playoff contests.

Krejci finishes with 231 goals and 786 points in his NHL career. The forward returned to North America for the 2022-23 season after suiting up for HC Olomouc in Czechia the previous year.

A statement from David Krejci. pic.twitter.com/tVWAMsWAr8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 14, 2023

"After 15 full seasons I have decided to retire from the best league in the world," Krejci said in a statement.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Cam Neely and Don Sweeney for allowing me to take my time with my decision and announcement. I also want to thank the Jacobs family and the entire Bruins organization for believing in me over and over again and giving me the opportunity to be part of this amazing family for so many years."

Krejci was a part of three Stanley Cup runs with the Bruins, with the team winning it all in 2011 and losing in the finals to the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues, respectively, in 2013 and '19. Overall, he tallied 43 goals and 128 points across 160 career playoff games.

The Czechia native led all NHL skaters in points during the 2011 and 2013 postseasons.

"When I was drafted in 2004, I had no idea that I would be working with such incredible and driven people who would lead us to three Stanley Cup Finals, and winning the ultimate goal in 2011," Krejci said.

"I have made so many great friendships throughout the organization. You have always been there for me whenever I needed something and I will always be here for you."

Story continues

Bruins legends David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron both sailed off into the sunset this summer. (Getty Images)

Krejci becomes the second marquee Bruins skater to announce his retirement this summer, joining his longtime teammate and former captain Patrice Bergeron, who hung up his skates for good last month.

The two franchise icons were pillars for almost two decades, leading Boston to 13 playoff appearances as an unstoppable duo up the middle. They were viewed by many throughout the industry as one of the sport’s most dominating one-two punches at the centre position.

But now, with both legendary skaters retired, the odds are firmly stacked against the Bruins to build off their Presidents' Trophy-winning season in 2023-24.