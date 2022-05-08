Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy to miss Game 4 against Hurricanes, placed in NHL COVID protocol
Charlie McAvoy, arguably the Boston Bruins’ best defenseman, will not play in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.
The Bruins announced just prior to game time Sunday — as the teams hit the ice for warmups — that the defender has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols and is unavailable.
