Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy, Hurricanes’ Brendan Smith fined by NHL for Game 7 actions

An intense Game 7 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins has resulted in a pair of fines.

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Sunday that Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy had been fined $5,000 for tripping Canes defenseman Brady Skjei in the third period of the Canes’ 3-2 playoff win at PNC Arena as Carolina advanced.

The NHL also announced that Canes defenseman Brendan Smith has been fined $2,000 for elbowing forward David Pastrnak during the third period.

Both fines are the maximums allowed under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Neither play resulted in penalties during the game.